Southside Christian wins second-straight state title

High School Football

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Southside Christian defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28-0 Saturday to secure its second-straight state championship.

The Sabres had 382 total yards of offense while holding Bamberg to just 114 total yards.

Junior quarterback Jacorey Martin recorded a game-high 77 yards rushing and three touchdowns along with 272 yards passing. T.J. Goldsmith added 16 yards rushing and a score on the ground as well. Tyler Harof led with 106 yards receiving on three catches.

This is the third state title for a Southside Christian program that began in 2006. They are now currently on a 22-game winning streak.

