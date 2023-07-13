Grey Ramsey has been a part of high school football in Spartanburg County for most of the past two decades and he’s now taking on a new challenge.

The longtime Chapman High and Spartanburg High assistant was introduced Thursday as the new head football coach at athletic director at the fledgling Mountain View Prep in northern Spartanburg County. The program begins play in the fall of 2021.

Mountain View Prep is a public charter school with grades seven through 12 and intends to become a member of the South Carolina High School League. It will exist within the Spartanburg School District Two attendance zone (with B. Springs and Chesnee High Schools) but operates independently of that school district.

The school intends to have a unique approach educationally in that students will choose a career focus from the time they begin high school.

Ramsey’s football background in the area also includes as a stand-out player at Chapman High. He was the quarterback on the 2007 Panthers team that won the 2A upper state championship and fell to Cheraw in the state title game.