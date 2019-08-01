Spartanburg HS moves football home opener to Greer

Opening game in new football stadium will be September 27

SPARTANBURG – The first game at Spartanburg High School’s new football stadium won’t be played until late September.

SHS Athletic Director Todd Staley announced the August 30 game against Greer High School will be played at Greer.

The contest was originally scheduled to be the first played at the new Vikings Stadium. The stadium is part of the new Spartanburg High School campus.

Spartanburg will now play it’s first game in the new football stadium on September 27th against Hillcrest.

The schedule change means the Vikings will play the first four games of the 2019 season on the road.