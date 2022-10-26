(WSPA) – Seven finalists, including two Upstate players, for the Mr. Football award were announced Wednesday by the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association.
Spartanburg’s Raheim Jeter and Clinton’s Bryson James were among the finalists.
The full list is as follows:
- Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork High School, verbally committed to James Madison University
- Bryson James, Clinton High School, currently uncommitted
- Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg High School, verbally committed to East Carolina University
- Xzavier McLeod, Camden High School, verbally committed to the University of South Carolina
- Jonah Norris, Lexington High School, currently uncommitted
- LaNorris Sellers, South Florence High School, verbally committed to Syracuse University
- Tyler Smith, Barnwell High School, currently uncommitted
The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 10 at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
Mr. Football was established in 1995, with seven of its first 22 winners making it to the NFL.
SOUTH CAROLINA MR. FOOTBALL, YEAR BY YEAR
|YEAR
|PLAYER, PRIMARY POSITION
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|1995
|Jermale Kelley, WR
|Berea
|South Carolina
|1996
|Kyle Young, OL
|Daniel
|Clemson
|1997
|Chris Hope, DB
|Rock Hill
|Florida State
|1998
|Derek Watson, RB
|Palmetto
|South Carolina
|1999
|Mark Logan, QB
|Greenwood
|Georgia Tech
|2000
|Roscoe Crosby, WR
|Union
|Clemson
|2001
|Moe Thompson, DE
|Stratford
|South Carolina
|2002
|Eric McCollom, QB
|Camden
|Iowa
|2003
|Trey Elder, QB
|Byrnes
|Appalachian State
|2004
|J.D. Melton, QB
|Myrtle Beach
|Navy
|2005
|Prince Miller, DB
|Byrnes
|Georgia
|2006
|Malcolm Long, QB
|Gaffney
|South Carolina State
|2007
|Richard Mounce, QB
|Blythewood
|Charleston Southern
|2008
|Stephon Gilmore, DB
|South Pointe
|South Carolina
|2009
|Marcus Lattimore, RB
|Byrnes
|South Carolina
|2010
|Jadeveon Clowney, DE
|South Pointe
|South Carolina
|2011
|Shaq Roland, WR
|Lexington
|South Carolina
|2012
|Tramel Terry, WR
|Goose Creek
|Georgia
|2013
|Jacob Park, WR
|Stratford
|Georgia
|2014
|Matthew Colburn, RB
|Dutch Fork
|Wake Forest
|2015
|Tavien Feaster, RB
|Spartanburg
|Clemson
|2016
|Gage Maloney, QB
|Northwestern
|James Madison
|2017
|Dakereon Joyner, QB
|Fort Dorchester
|South Carolina
|2018
|Zacch Pickens, DE
|T.L. Hanna
|South Carolina
|2019
|Jake Doty, QB
|Myrtle Beach
|South Carolina
|2020
|Ty’rion Ingram-Dawkins, DT
|Gaffney
|Georgia
|2021
|Jaylen Sneed, LB
|Hilton Head Island
|Notre Dame