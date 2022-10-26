(WSPA) – Seven finalists, including two Upstate players, for the Mr. Football award were announced Wednesday by the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association.

Spartanburg’s Raheim Jeter and Clinton’s Bryson James were among the finalists.

The full list is as follows:

  • Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork High School, verbally committed to James Madison University
  • Bryson James, Clinton High School, currently uncommitted
  • Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg High School, verbally committed to East Carolina University
  • Xzavier McLeod, Camden High School, verbally committed to the University of South Carolina
  • Jonah Norris, Lexington High School, currently uncommitted
  • LaNorris Sellers, South Florence High School, verbally committed to Syracuse University
  • Tyler Smith, Barnwell High School, currently uncommitted

The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 10 at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

Mr. Football was established in 1995, with seven of its first 22 winners making it to the NFL.

SOUTH CAROLINA MR. FOOTBALL, YEAR BY YEAR

YEARPLAYER, PRIMARY POSITIONHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
1995Jermale Kelley, WRBereaSouth Carolina
1996Kyle Young, OLDanielClemson
1997Chris Hope, DBRock HillFlorida State
1998Derek Watson, RBPalmettoSouth Carolina
1999Mark Logan, QBGreenwoodGeorgia Tech
2000Roscoe Crosby, WRUnionClemson
2001Moe Thompson, DEStratfordSouth Carolina
2002Eric McCollom, QBCamdenIowa
2003Trey Elder, QBByrnesAppalachian State
2004J.D. Melton, QBMyrtle BeachNavy
2005Prince Miller, DBByrnesGeorgia
2006Malcolm Long, QBGaffneySouth Carolina State
2007Richard Mounce, QBBlythewoodCharleston Southern
2008Stephon Gilmore, DBSouth PointeSouth Carolina
2009Marcus Lattimore, RBByrnesSouth Carolina
2010Jadeveon Clowney, DESouth PointeSouth Carolina
2011Shaq Roland, WRLexingtonSouth Carolina
2012Tramel Terry, WRGoose CreekGeorgia
2013Jacob Park, WRStratfordGeorgia
2014Matthew Colburn, RBDutch ForkWake Forest
2015Tavien Feaster, RBSpartanburgClemson
2016Gage Maloney, QBNorthwesternJames Madison
2017Dakereon Joyner, QBFort DorchesterSouth Carolina
2018Zacch Pickens, DET.L. HannaSouth Carolina
2019Jake Doty, QBMyrtle BeachSouth Carolina
2020Ty’rion Ingram-Dawkins, DTGaffneyGeorgia
2021Jaylen Sneed, LBHilton Head IslandNotre Dame