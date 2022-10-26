(WSPA) – Seven finalists, including two Upstate players, for the Mr. Football award were announced Wednesday by the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association.

Spartanburg’s Raheim Jeter and Clinton’s Bryson James were among the finalists.

The full list is as follows:

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork High School, verbally committed to James Madison University

Bryson James, Clinton High School, currently uncommitted

Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg High School, verbally committed to East Carolina University

Xzavier McLeod, Camden High School, verbally committed to the University of South Carolina

Jonah Norris, Lexington High School, currently uncommitted

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence High School, verbally committed to Syracuse University

Tyler Smith, Barnwell High School, currently uncommitted

The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 10 at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

Mr. Football was established in 1995, with seven of its first 22 winners making it to the NFL.

SOUTH CAROLINA MR. FOOTBALL, YEAR BY YEAR