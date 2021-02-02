St. Joe’s promotes Goodman to head coach

St. Joe’s Catholic High School in Greenville announced the promotion of assistant coach Chris Goodman to head coach Monday.

Goodman, who was a head coach at a private school in the Phoenix area two seasons ago, replaces his longtime friend Jon Wheeler, who departed last month for the top job at Columbia’s Hammond School.

Last spring, when the pandemic hit, Goodman says he began talking with Wheeler about the opportunity to join the St. Joe’s staff and less than a year over will now guide program that Wheeler turned into a playoff team in each of his three seasons after the program had struggled.