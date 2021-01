GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – St. Joe’s head football coach Jon Wheeler has accepted a head coaching position at the Hammond School in Columbia, Hammond announced on Friday.

Wheeler will be replacing Erik Kimrey, who was hired to join Shane Beamer’s staff as an assistant at USC.

In three seasons with the Knights, Wheeler led the program to a 21-10 record including going 16-4 in the past two seasons.

Wheeler returns to Hammond where he was formerly an assistant under Kimrey.