Three area teams remain atop S.C. prep polls

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - An Upstate 10-year-old is recovering from a rare condition associated with COVID. Lyla Stovall's parents told 7 News, it all started with a sore neck and ended with MIS-C. Now, as pediatric COVID cases continue to rise, her parents want others to be on alert.

Lyla Stovall is back doing what she loves, kicking the soccer ball.