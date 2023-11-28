Westside pursues the program’s first state crown since 1969 when the Rams face South Florence for the 4A title Saturday at noon at O.C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium on S.C. State’s campus in Orangeburg.

No Westside team has even played for a state championship since 1987.

Daniel will face Camden, again, on Saturday night in Orangeburg as the Lions try to bring home their third 3A state championship this decade. and complete a third consecutive unbeaten state title season. The Lions knocked off the Bulldogs for titles in both 2020 and 2021.

Christ Church will meet a familiar foe as the Cavaliers battle Johnsonville for a second straight year Friday afternoon with the 1A championship on the line.

CCES tries to claim back-to-back state titles for the first time in a decade.

State Championship Weekend (all games at S.C. State in Orangeburg)

Thursday

Class 2A: OCA vs. Gray Collegiate– 7 pm

Friday

Class 1A: CCES vs. Johnsonville – 2 pm

Class 5A: White Knoll vs. Dutch Fork – 8 pm

Saturday

Class 4A: Westside vs. S. Florence – 12 pm

Class 3A: Daniel vs. Camden – 7 pm