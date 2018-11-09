Thursday's High School Football
Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Class AAAAA Upper State
First Round
Dorman 52, Greenwood 0
Northwestern 54, Boiling Springs 35
Class AAAA Upper State
First Round
D.W. Daniel 49, Eastside 20
York Comprehensive 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 24
Class AAA Upper State
First Round
Indian Land 29, Crescent 14
Union County 56, Chesnee 13
Class AA Upper State
First Round
Abbeville 54, Andrew Jackson 13
Central 28, Landrum 0
Southside Christian 35, Silver Bluff 7
