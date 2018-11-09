High School Football

Thursday's High School Football

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 04:04 AM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 04:05 AM EST

Associated Press

AP-SC-FBH--Prep Scores
Thursday's Scores
By The Associated Press

  
PREP FOOTBALL
  
Class AAAAA Upper State
  
First Round
  
Dorman 52, Greenwood 0
  
Northwestern 54, Boiling Springs 35
  
Class AAAA Upper State
  
First Round
  
D.W. Daniel 49, Eastside 20
  
York Comprehensive 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 24
  
Class AAA Upper State
  
First Round
  
Indian Land 29, Crescent 14
  
Union County 56, Chesnee 13
  
Class AA Upper State
  
First Round
  
Abbeville 54, Andrew Jackson 13
  
Central 28, Landrum 0
  
Southside Christian 35, Silver Bluff 7
 

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center