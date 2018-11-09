Thursday's High School Football

Associated Press

AP-SC-FBH--Prep Scores

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL



Class AAAAA Upper State



First Round



Dorman 52, Greenwood 0



Northwestern 54, Boiling Springs 35



Class AAAA Upper State



First Round



D.W. Daniel 49, Eastside 20



York Comprehensive 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 24



Class AAA Upper State



First Round



Indian Land 29, Crescent 14



Union County 56, Chesnee 13



Class AA Upper State



First Round



Abbeville 54, Andrew Jackson 13



Central 28, Landrum 0



Southside Christian 35, Silver Bluff 7



