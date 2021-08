A week after putting together their significant 5A battle, Gaffney and Dutch Fork now won’t play on Friday night at The Reservation as the contest was canceled Wednesday due to the Tuesday death of a Dutch Fork player.

Gaffney was seeking a different opponent as of Wednesday night.

Travelers Rest was in line to play its first out of state opponent since 2001 but had to cancel its game against Johns Creek of Georgia due to a COVID issue for the Devildogs.