Three high school games scheduled for Friday canceled for COVID issues

Union County, Landrum, and Walhalla on Monday the canceled of their respective season openers Friday due to COVID issues within their teams.

Seven positive tests among Union County players led to the Yellow Jackets calling off their home contest with Chester. Players and coaches who test negative will resume practice Wednesday with the intention to prepare for the August 27th game at Gaffney.

Landrum initially had a COVID issue last weekend and will not travel to Buford in Lancaster County for its season opener.

Walhalla informed West-Oak this afternoon that they would have to cancel Friday’s rivalry battle. The schools don’t anticipate being able to make the game up.