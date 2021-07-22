Upcoming McDonald’s Kickoff Classic puts tickets on sale

High School Football

Three weeks before it debuts, the McDonald’s Kickoff Classic is pre-selling tickets in specific time windows beginning Friday at two McDonald’s locations as well as at Gaffney High School.

The preseason event that takes place at Gaffney’s Reservation and Spartanburg High School’s stadium Friday August 13th and Byrnes’ Nixon Field Saturday August 14th.

The following locations have tickets available for purchase beginning Friday or Saturday:

*Friday, McDonald’s on Hwy 290 &85, Duncan. Presale tickets from 9am till 12 Noon. For Byrnes venue. 

*Friday, McDonald’s on Eastside Spartanburg in front of Spartanburg High. Presale tickets from 1pm till 4pm. For Spartanburg venue.

*Saturday, at Gaffney High ticket booths. Presale tickets from 9am till 12 Noon. For Gaffney venue.

All tickets are $10 per game. There is a McDonald’s coupon on the back of the ticket for a free sandwich to be redeemed after the contests.

