Updating revised area high school football schedules

Below are updates of area high school football schedules as a result of teams impacted by COVID-19.

This list will be revised as needed as the season progresses.

Broome

*Resumes play with Oct. 2nd game at Clinton.

*Will make-up game with Emerald at home on October 30th. This will replace Chesnee on the Centurions schedule.

Chesnee

*Will play host to Ninety Six on October 30th, replacing previously scheduled game versus Broome.

Clinton

*Make-up with Union Co. TBA

Crescent

*Resumes play Monday October 2nd versus Ninety Six.

*Will make-up game versus Abbeville on October 30th

*Game scheduled for October 30th vs. Franklin Co.(GA) will not be played.

Dixie

*Will not play West-Oak on October 30th.

Emerald

*Will not play Ninety Six on October 30th due to make-up game against Broome.

Liberty

*Game vs. West-Oak has been rescheduled for October 30th.

*Awaiting word on other schedule revisions.

Ninety Six

*Visits Crescent on Monday October 5th.

*Visits Chesnee on October 30th, replacing game with Emerald.

Union Co.

*Awaiting word on schedule revisions.

Ware Shoals

*Schedule revisions TBA

West-Oak

*Playing Liberty on October 30th in place of Dixie.