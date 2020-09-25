Updating revised area high school football schedules

Below are updates of area high school football schedules as a result of teams impacted by COVID-19.
This list will be revised as needed as the season progresses.
Broome
*Resumes play with Oct. 2nd game at Clinton.
*Will make-up game with Emerald at home on October 30th. This will replace Chesnee on the Centurions schedule.
Chesnee
*Will play host to Ninety Six on October 30th, replacing previously scheduled game versus Broome.
Clinton
*Make-up with Union Co. TBA
Crescent
*Resumes play Monday October 2nd versus Ninety Six.
*Will make-up game versus Abbeville on October 30th
*Game scheduled for October 30th vs. Franklin Co.(GA) will not be played.
Dixie
*Will not play West-Oak on October 30th.
Emerald
*Will not play Ninety Six on October 30th due to make-up game against Broome.
Liberty
*Game vs. West-Oak has been rescheduled for October 30th.
*Awaiting word on other schedule revisions.
Ninety Six
*Visits Crescent on Monday October 5th.
*Visits Chesnee on October 30th, replacing game with Emerald.
Union Co.
*Awaiting word on schedule revisions.
Ware Shoals
*Schedule revisions TBA
West-Oak
*Playing Liberty on October 30th in place of Dixie.