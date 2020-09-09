Upstate coaches discuss transition to normal practice

(WSPA) – On Tuesday, high school coaches from area football teams gave their thoughts on transitioning from offseason workouts to normal practices.

“Teaching how we practice, the pace of practice, what each drill means, the intention to each drill,” said Spartanburg Head Coach Mark Hodge. “But it’s a lot more like football, so that part we’re excited about.”

“It’s great to be back out here with these guys putting the pads back on,” said Laurens Head Coach Daryl Smith. “It’s starting to feel like real football and we’re just excited to see what they can do.”

“We can’t make up for lost time,” said Greenville Head Coach Greg Porter. “What’s been lost has been lost. What we can do is have a plan in place to try to put a system in place where the kids will not be overstressed.”

“We all fell fortunate to be out here in gear, and it kind of starts to feel like, especially today, it kind of starts to feel like it’s going to be real here in a couple days,” Southside Christian Head Coach Mike Sonneborn added.

The high school football season will begin on Friday, September 25.