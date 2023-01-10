Walhalla head football coach Padgett Johnson has resigned after seven seasons guiding the Razorbacks.

“It was just time. I feel like I completed my journey here,” Johnson told 7 News Sports Tuesday afternoon He says he will consider other high school coaching opportunities in the area.

Johnson guided the Razorbacks for seven seasons, in his lone high school head coaching job, compiling a 38-30 record. His win total is the third most in program history.

Walhalla’s eight-win season under Johnson in 2017 was the most for the program since 1995.