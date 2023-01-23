Ware Shoals High School named Chester offensive line coach Chris Dodson its new head football coach Monday evening.

Dodson played his high school football at Gaffney, where he graduated in 1997. He’s a 20-year veteran of teaching and coaching, according to his profile on the Chester schools website.

He replaces Chris Johnston, who guided the Greenwood County school the past four seasons, and look to turn the Hornets’ fortunes. Ware Shoals went 2-9 in 2022 and has not won more than four games in a season since a 6-6 record in 2013.

The 1A program’s last winning season came in 2009 when the team posted a 9-4 mark under Jeff Murdock.