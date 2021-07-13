West-Oak High has coaching change

West-Oak High School’s Tim Carson stepped down as head coach Tuesday after three seasons, the announcement coming about three weeks before preseason practice officially begins.

Carson did not provide a specific reason.

Assistant coach Glen Padgett, a former Byrnes High player who was a head coach in North Carolina for two decades, has been promoted to guide the Warriors.

Carson guided the Warriors to a 2-25 record during his tenure for a program that has lost 45 of its past 47 games since 2015. However, his first win at the school ended a 32-game losing streak.

The Warriors, a 3A program, were reclassified to 2A by the South Carolina High School League for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Padget has previous head coaching stops in North Carolina at Salisbury High School (1998), NW Cabarrus (1999-2002), North Mecklenburg (2002-2009), and Concord High (2009-2018). He arrived at West-Oak with Carson in 2018.