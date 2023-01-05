ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westside High School has hired Brian Lane as their new head football coach.

Lane replaces Scott Earley, who stepped down in December to lead the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.

Lane, a former Byrnes High School quarterback, spent the last six seasons as head coach at Clover. He had a 32-26 record in those six seasons, including a 12-1 record in 2019.

Prior to Clover, Lane also had coaching stops at South Florence, Woodruff, and Byrnes.

Westside finished the 2022 season with a 10-3 record and advanced to the 4A Upper State Semi-Finals in the playoffs before falling to Northwestern.