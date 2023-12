Orangeburg – Cutter Woods connects with Jimmar Boston for a game winning 17-yard touchdown with :15 seconds on the clock as Westside comes back to defeat South Florence 34-32 to win 1st state title since 1969.

Woods threw for 238 yards & had 3 total TD’s in the win while Jimmar Boston chipped in with 95 yards receiving & a TD. On the ground, Sharode Richardson led the way with 86 yards rushing, including a 70-yard TD.

It’s the Rams 7th state championship all-time.