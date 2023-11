The Westside Rams enter Saturday’s 4A state championship game on a roll as they’ve won 13 straight in making the program’s first state title appearance since 1987.

If they beat reigning 4A champ S. Florence in Saturday’s noon match-up it will be the program’s first title since 1969.

It’s the second time that first-year head coach Brian Lane has taken a team to a state championship game. His 2011 Woodruff team played for a state championship as well.