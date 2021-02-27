WNC has opening night of spring football season

NORTH CAROLINA PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

Albemarle 6, Chatham Central 0

Ashe County 28, Alleghany County 0

Asheville Reynolds 53, Enka 0

Asheville Roberson 34, Asheville 25

Bear Grass 20, Robersonville South Creek 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 8, Brevard 6

Canton Pisgah 44, Waynesville Tuscola 14

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 30, South Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Catholic 27, Monroe 0

Charlotte Providence 33, West Mecklenburg 0

Cornelius Hough 7, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Currituck County 21, Manteo 0

East Surry 12, North Davidson 9

Eastern Alamance 42, Northeast Guilford 0

Fayetteville Britt 14, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0

Fayetteville Sanford 20, Fayetteville Westover 6

Forest City Chase 56, Cherryville 9

Gastonia Huss 23, North Gaston 0

Goldsboro 20, Jacksonville Northside 19, 2OT

Greensboro Grimsley 27, Concord Cox Mill 0

Greenville Conley 28, Southern Wayne 0

Greenville Rose 54, New Bern 7

Halifax Academy 14, Fuqua School, Va. 8

Havelock 52, Elizabeth City Northeastern 15

Hickory Ridge 7, Charlotte Independence 6

Jacksonville 35, Croatan 27

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 20, Camden County 14

Knightdale 33, Erwin Triton 0

Lake Norman Charter 40, West Charlotte 8

Lee County 27, South Granville 6

Matthews Butler 42, Mint Hill Rocky River 0

Matthews Weddington 43, Monroe Sun Valley 2

Mitchell County 14, Statesville 7

Mooresboro Jefferson 25, Davidson Community School 9

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 52, Bessemer City 8

North Forsyth 8, Winston-Salem Carver 2

North Henderson 28, East Henderson 14

Northern Guilford 27, Mayodan McMichael 0

Northwest Guilford 42, Greensboro Smith 6

Person 40, Eden Morehead 0

R-S Central 47, East Rutherford 0

Richlands 34, Rocky Point Trask 0

Seven Springs Spring Creek 36, Salemburg Lakewood 26

Shelby 46, East Gaston 6

Southwest Onslow 55, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

Swain County 34, Cherokee 0

Sylva Smoky Mountain 48, Madison County 7

Topsail 29, Wilmington Laney 6

Wake Forest 36, Garner 7

Wake Forest Heritage 19, Raleigh Broughton 13

Wallace-Rose Hill 55, Jacksonville White Oak 20

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 19, Monroe Piedmont 0

West Brunswick 26, Wilmington Ashley 0

West Carteret 45, Farmville Central 7

West Craven 26, South Lenoir 6

Wilmington Hoggard 19, New Hanover County 13

Wilson Hunt 21, South Johnston 7

Winston-Salem Reynolds 48, Winston-Salem Parkland 6

Zebulon B. Vance 27, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Fayetteville Byrd vs. Fayetteville Pine Forest, ccd.

Thomasville vs. Reidsville, ccd.

Polk Co. vs. Hendersonville, Saturday, 2pm

W. Henderson vs. Owen, Saturday, 2pm

