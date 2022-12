WOODMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – As first reported by 7NEWS Sports, Woodmont high school announced the hiring of Ty Sutherland to be its next head coach on Wednesday.

Sutherland was the team’s offensive coordinator since 2020. Prior to that he was an assistant coach at Crescent and Pendleton. He replaces Jeff Murdoch who stepped down in November.

Ty is the son of current Liberty head coach Paul Sutherland giving this area its first father-son head coaching tandem since the early 2000s.