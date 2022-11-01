PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Woodmont head football coach Jeff Murdock has stepped down after three seasons leading the Wildcats.

Murdock’s Wildcats went 13-16 in his three seasons at the helm, which included a playoff berth in 2021. Woodmont finished the 2022 season at 4-6.

Murdock said he does not plan to seek out another coaching job.

Prior to his time at Woodmont, Murdock was the head coach at Ware Shoals from 2003-2010 and Crescent from 2012-2017.

Murdock compiled a 70-30 record in his eight seasons with Ware Shoals and was 35-31 in six seasons at Crescent.

He has a career record of 118-77.