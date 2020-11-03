Woodruff secures playoff spot with win Monday

Woodruff pulled away from Broome in the second half Monday night for a 41-33 victory which sealed second place in Region 3-3A for the Wolverines and the region’s second playoff spot.

The game was Broome’s third since last Saturday and caught them up on missed region games due to COVID-19 issues within their program.

In other action, Seneca turned back BHP, 28-17, for its first win in just its third game of the season. BHP dropped to 1-3, and is on the verge of its first losing season since 2008. The Bears will miss the playoffs for the first time since 1996.