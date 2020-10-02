Woodruff Wolverines play second game of season tonight against Union County Yellow Jackets

Woodruff, S.C. (WSPA) — The Woodruff Wolverines will play their second game of the season tonight against the Union County Yellow Jackets.

The players are excited to be healthy and taking the field, according to Head Coach Bradley Adams. Adams is in his third season with the Woodruff Wolverines.

Adams coached at Union County for two seasons previously. Woodruff is coming off of a loss last week to Chapman High School who has won 48 of the past 50 games they’ve played.

This game will be Union County’s season opener after their game last week was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Woodruff and Union won nine games last season and split the last six games in this rivalry series.

“There is a much higher expectation,” said Adams.

“You just don’t have a lot of time to prepare and get ready because you’re missing so many out of region games. We have so many mistakes we have to get fixed but you don’t have a lot of time to do it,” said Adams.

