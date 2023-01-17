ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Jeff Tate, the head football coach and athletic director at Wren High School, announced his retirement Tuesday.

In his 15 seasons as head coach, Wren had a 110-68 record. Tate also won a 4A state title in 2019.

Tate said he wants to spend more time with family and is expecting a 10th grandchild soon.

He has worked in high school athletics for more than four decades.

Wren principal Kyle Whitfield confirmed Tate’s decision, noting what a successful run he had and the excitement at the school during the 2019 state championship run and recognized that Tate wanted to spent more time with his growing family.

Whitfield said the school will begin the process soon to find a successor.