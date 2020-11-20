Wren plays Woodruff in playoff season game

Anderson County, S.C.- Wren High School is defending state champions in 4A and now moving down to 3A this year, they want to continue their winning season.

This is the first meeting between the schools since 1977.

Woodruff (4-2) has won four straight following a 2-and-2 start.

Wren is the defending 4A state champion (it won school’s first state title in football in 2019) and moved down to 3A this season, so they have the unique opportunity to win back-to-back state titles in two different classifications, something most recently achieved in our area by Abbeville in Little 2A and 2A.

Wren (6-1) has two wins by two points. In their other four wins, they’ve outscored their opponents 235-78.

Wren head coach Jeff Tate earned his 100th win as the head coach at his alma mater with the November 6th victory over Powdersville.