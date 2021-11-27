High School Red Zone: Gaffney, Daniel, SCS advance to state championships

Gaffney made it a two-game sweep of Spartanburg with a 56-31 win on the road Friday night to claim the 5A upper state championship. The Indians return to a state title game for the first time since 2012.

The Indians meet five-time defending 5A state champion Dutch Fork next Saturday at 5pm at Benedict University in Columbia.

Daniel over came an early deficit to roll past Chester 41-20 for the 3A upper state championship. The defending state champs have won 23 in a row and face Camden next Friday at 2pm at Benedict University in Columbia.

Southside Christian took advantage of an early Lamar turnover and rolled to a 49-7 victory on the road, downing the Silver Foxes a the second straight time in a 1A upper state final.

The Sabres earn their 21st straight victory and look to defend their state title against Bamberg-Ehrhardt next Saturday at noon at Benedict.