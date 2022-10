Greenville broke open a close game in the second half in pulling away to a 63-33 win at Westside Monday night.

The game was moved back due to Hurricane Ian.

The Red Raiders (3-3, 1-0) win their third straight and, more importantly, pick-up a significant win in their Region 1-4A opener.

Westside (4-2, 0-1) sees its four-game winning streak come to an end.