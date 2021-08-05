2021 Preview: Hillcrest Rams

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Hillcrest Rams football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Hillcrest Rams
2020 Record: 4-2
Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs
Head Coach: Anthony Frate (3rd season)
Key players lost: Shomari Aiken (CB/WR), Jameel McDaniel (RB)
Key players returning: Bennett Judy (QB), Logan Coldren (RB), Avery McFadden (WR)< Hunter Wisnewski (WR), Dallas Shirley (OL), Jeremy Bland (LB), Jeb Robinson (DE), Isaah Lee (FS)
Preview: The Hillcrest Rams return 13 starters overall, including eight on offense with most of the offensive line to protect quarterback Bennett Judy. He has targets like Avery McFadden and Hunter Wisnewski and also primary running back Logan Coldren as a versatile option out of the backfield. Defensive end Jeb Robinson is among the returnees to a defense that brings back linebacker Jeremy Bland and safety Isaah Lee.