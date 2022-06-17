(WSPA) – Four area junior golfers will be playing for Team USA at the 2nd annual Watson Cup in Scotland this July.

Greenville High’s Tip Price and Hugh Faulkner, Boiling Springs’ Andrew Gregory, and Mauldin’s Major Lenning are the four Upstate golfers set to compete at the event. Their trip begins June 29 and includes four days of practice rounds followed by the three-day tournament.

Made up of some of the best junior golfers in the state of South Carolina, the SC Junior Golf Association helped set up the Watson Cup, named after former golf great Tom Watson, in 2018. The first annual match was played at Kiawah Island.

The tournament will feature Team USA vs. Team Scotland in a Ryder Cup-style format.

After its inaugural event, the Watson Cup was put on hiatus largely due to the pandemic.