SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - This is the second winter storm from the Upstate has seen this week. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway has a warning: watch out for ice.

"If you reduce your speed, especially under the speed limit, you know 30/35 miles an hour, your chance of being involved in an incident due to ice goes down drastically," said Master Trooper Ridgeway.