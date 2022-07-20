GREER, S.C. (SCJGA/WSPA) – Round two of the 24th annual Blade Junior Classic at Thornblade Club concluded Wednesday with several area golfers in the mix ahead of Thursday’s final round.

In the boys 13-18 division, Inman’s Andrew Gregory finished the second round with an overall score of three-under 139 to take the lead heading into the final round.

Gregory tallied six birdies in round two for a two-under 69 Wednesday. He holds a four-shot lead.

“I hit the ball pretty good today,” said Gregory. “I kept it in play and I was making a lot of putts today, so that’s kind of what got it going. I’m planning for no 80s tomorrow and going to try and keep the ball in play every hole.”

Dorman’s Abby Franks holds the second-place position in the girls 13-18 division with a total score of seven-over par (149). She shot a second-round best one-over 73 Wednesday.

The boys division cut line fell to nine-over par with 21 advancing to Thursday’s final round. The girls cut line was at 21-over with eight players advancing.

The final round begins at 7 a.m. Thursday.

