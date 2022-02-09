Berea loses sports reclassification appeal

Berea High School lost its athletics reclassification appeal to remain in a higher athletic league and will join 4A next school year.

Berea loses its reclassification appeal before the SCHSL executive committee, 8 – 2. Thus, it will be a 4A school beginning in new school year. — Pete Yanity (@pyanity) February 9, 2022

The school will be able to appeal the decision to the SCHSL appellate committee next week.

The SCHSL reclassifies its schools every two years. The Bulldogs were placed in a newly configured Region 1-4A in the new plan announced in December.

As part of the upcoming changes, Gaffney and Boiling Spring move into a 5A region with Spartanburg, Dorman and Byrnes.

Riverside and Wade Hampton moved down from 5A to 4A.

Wren was moved to a different 3A region than Daniel.

