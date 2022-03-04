AIKEN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blue Ridge boys basketball team secured its first-ever state championship Friday with a 49-42 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Senior Justin Bailey scored 29 points and recorded 11 rebounds to pace the Tigers in the 3A title game.

“From the start of the season I told these guys I was going to put them on my back and we were going to get a ring,” Bailey said after the win. “I told them these all four years we’ve been working for it and it just feels amazing that we finally did it our senior year. We went out in fashion.”

“It’s the first state championship we’ve won in basketball in our school history. It’s the first time we’ve won an upper state championship [and] first time we’ve won a region championship as well,” said head coach Richie Stevens. “I graduated from Blue Ridge in 2001 and I knew we could be good and I just wanted to go to alma mater and prove that we could do it.”