Clemson commit Tristan Smith, a left handed pitcher out of Boiling Springs, set a number of what it would cost a team drafting him to sign and pass on becoming a Tiger.



After not being selected in the first round, Owen Smith, Tristan’s father told 7 news sports that several teams tried to get the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year to sign for a discount, but Tristan and his team decided not to go that route and now the plan is for Smith to remain at Clemson, where he has been taking classes and working out for the last three weeks.



Since Tristan is currently 19-years-old, he will be draft eligible once again after his sophomore year.