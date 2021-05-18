Boling Springs, Woodruff, CCEs win golf championships

Boiling Springs won another team title and the Bulldogs’ Zach Phillips took the individual crown at the 5A state golf championship in Florence Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won by 15 strokes over Fort Mill at the Country Club Of South Carolina with Dorman third and Spartanburg tied for fourth.

Phillips shot a final round 69 to finish at four-under, a stroke better than Hanna’s Jackson Scaletta.

Daniel Brasington and the Woodruff Wolverines took advantage of playing at their home course as they rolled to a 15 stroke victory over Bishop England to win the 3A championship, the first team title for Woodruff since 2001.

Brasington took individual honor with a final round 72, good for a one stroke lead over the Bishops’ Austin Scott.

Christ Church won an eighth straight state title, taking the 2A crown by a whopping 76 strokes over Central of Pageland. St. Joe’s was third in the event at the Newberry Country Club.