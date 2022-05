GILBERT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Broome Centurions softball team defeated Aynor 6-0 Friday night to secure its first state championship in program history.

Senior pitcher Karley Green tossed seven shutout innings, including 15 strikeouts, to seal the historic victory.

Broome took game one of the series 7-0, but dropped game two 2-1 leading to the series-deciding game in Gilbert.