Bryce McGowens scored 65 points to lead Wren past Travelers Rest, 103-78 in the second round of the Upper State Playoffs.

McGowens made 22 of 28 shots from the floor including eight, 3’s and 13 free throws.

His 65 points are the 4th most in SCHSL boys basketball history behind Kenneth Robinson scoring 108 for Midway in 1961, Wayne Coward scoring 100 for Lynch in 1969, and Devin Downey scoring 67 for Chester in 2005.