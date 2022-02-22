Byrd’s buzzer-beater leads Mauldin to thriller over Dorman

Caleb Byrd hit a three at the buzzer to give Mauldin a 69-68 walk-off win over Dorman Monday night in round three of the 5A upper state playoffs.

Down by two with four-point-six seconds remaining, Mauldin inbounded the ball in its end of the court. Byrd received a pass on the left wing from Drake Downs and launched an off-balance shot from just behind the three-point line with about a second remaining. The buzzer sounded while the ball arched toward the basket, eventually swishing through for the winning points.

A scene of pandemonium broke out as Byrd sprinted to the other end of the court in celebration, his teammates chasing after him as turned toward one side of the packed stands.

The victory, Mauldin’s eighth straight, improves the Mavericks record to 18-8. They face Ridge View Saturday at 7:30pm at Bob Jones University for the 5A upper state title.

Dorman, which was attempting to play for the state title for a sixth straight season, finishes at 23-5.

In the girls 1A upper state playoffs, High Point Academy held on for a 66-63 win at McBee in Chesterfield County.

HPA faces Denmark-Olar Saturday at noon at Bob Jones.