Summerville’s Ansley Bennett drove home two runs in the third inning and then pitched Summerville to a 2-0 victory at Byrnes Wednesday night as the Green Wave clinched the 5A state softball title.

Byrnes was attempting to claim a fourth crown since 2014.

Crescent’s Ashlyn Parker drove in Emily Blackwell with a first inning single and Courtney Baldwin was again stellar in the circle for the Tigers in a 1-0 win to force a decisive third game in the 3A state championship series.

The site of Friday’s game was not announced by the South Carolina High School League Wednesday night.