Will Fowler’s biggest achievement of his comeback season Thursday night, a career-high 41 points, helped Byrnes rally past fellow 5A power T.L. Hanna, 85-78.

The Rebels senior missed his junior year with a foot injury but has been impressive in his return, averaging nearly 18 points per game entering the contest.

Fowler’s scoring output helped his team go up by eight in the third quarter and his turn-around jumper late in the period kept Byrnes ahead by three heading to the fourth.

However, a Hanna run gave the Jackets a four-point advantage with just over six minutes to play in regulation.

Fowler then went back to work with a pair of drives for scores as Byrnes eventually regained the lead. His 40th and 41st points on the night came on clutch free throws with just over 1:30 to play.

Fowler was instrumental in helping break the Yellow Jackets’ full court pressure with just over 50 seconds remaining as his pass to Kayzzin McDowell near the free throw line enabled McDowell to get the ball to Will’s younger brother Colt Fowler, a freshman, at midcourt and his fast break lay-up put the Rebels up by five.

Byrnes improves to 12-4. Hanna falls to 14-4.