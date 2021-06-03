Byrnes wins another state softball title

Haylee Whitesides homered and pitched a complete game shutout as Byrnes knocked-off Ashley Ridge, 4-0, to claim the 5A state championship.

The Rebels took the best-of-three series 2-0 in claiming their fifth state title and third since 2014.

Byrnes finishes the season 32-1.

In the 3A state championship series, Seneca’s Salihah Ragwar Hayes’ fifth inning inside-the-park homer helped push the Bobcats past Dillon, 6-5, and set-up a decisive third game Saturday at 6pm at Chapin.

Emily Williams hit a three-run homer in the win.

Dixie’s 1A state title contest at Lake View was rained-out and will be made-up Friday at 6pm. The Hornets trail the best-of-three series, 1-0.

West-Oak broke open a scoreless game with six runs in the fifth inning in shutting out Gilbert, 6-0, to force a decisive third game in the 3A state championship baseball series.

The decisive game will be played Saturday at 1pm at USC Upstate.

Southside Christian’s 1A championship series game at Lake View was postponed by rain to Friday at 6pm.

Hillcrest tries to claim its first-ever state baseball title when it plays host to Summerville Friday at 7pm in game two of the 5A state championship series.

The Rams won the best-of-three series opener Tuesday night.