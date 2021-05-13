CCES, St. Joe’s bring home state soccer titles Thursday

The Christ Church boys won their area-best 13th state crown Thursday night with a 2-0 victory over Andrew Jackson in the 2A state title game at Irmo.

Aiden Bell and Ryan Chea scored goals for the Cavaliers, who moved ahead of Riverside with the state championship distinction.

The St. Joseph’s girls won their first state championship with a 2A title win over rival Southside Christian, denying the Sabres a second straight title, 3-0.

Clare McKinley, Bailey Manfredi, and Jada DeForest scored goals for the Knights.