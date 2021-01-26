Chapman defeats Woodruff in boys basketball; Wren sweeps Pendleton; High School scores from Tuesday night

Chapman gets 33 points from Banks Atkins in a 69-59 win at Woodruff in boys basketball; Wren sweeps Pendleton; High School scores from Tuesday night 69-59.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chapman 69, Woodruff 59
Dorman 66, T.L. Hanna 55
James Island 78, May River 35
Landrum 73, Chesnee 62
Mauldin 70, Woodmont 65
Ridge View 75, Rock Hill 39
Seneca 57, West Oak 47
South Aiken 54, Midland Valley 31
Trinity Byrnes School 83, Florence Christian 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eau Claire 34, Gray Collegiate Academy 32
Midland Valley 42, South Aiken 41
Ridge View 64, Rock Hill 38
Trinity Byrnes School 57, Florence Christian 39
Westwood 50, Irmo 46
Woodruff 53, Chapman 47