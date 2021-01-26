Chapman defeats Woodruff in boys basketball; Wren sweeps Pendleton; High School scores from Tuesday night

Chapman gets 33 points from Banks Atkins in a 69-59 win at Woodruff in boys basketball; Wren sweeps Pendleton; High School scores from Tuesday night 69-59.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chapman 69, Woodruff 59

Dorman 66, T.L. Hanna 55

James Island 78, May River 35

Landrum 73, Chesnee 62

Mauldin 70, Woodmont 65

Ridge View 75, Rock Hill 39

Seneca 57, West Oak 47

South Aiken 54, Midland Valley 31

Trinity Byrnes School 83, Florence Christian 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eau Claire 34, Gray Collegiate Academy 32

Midland Valley 42, South Aiken 41

Ridge View 64, Rock Hill 38

Trinity Byrnes School 57, Florence Christian 39

Westwood 50, Irmo 46

Woodruff 53, Chapman 47