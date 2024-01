Broome defeated Chapman, 47-44, Tuesday night in a non-region boys battle.

Prior to the game, the Panthers honored the late Gene Stallard, the program’s former head coach of more than 20 seasons who was recently inducted into the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Hall Of Fame.

Stallard posted a career record of 421-232 and guided Lockhart before leading Chapman from 1970 to 1992. His ’92 squad won the 2A upper state championship.