Chesnee captured its third straight 2A-1A girls state golf championship Tuesday at Lancaster Country Club, finishing at four-under-par as a team and winning by 82 strokes over runner-up Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

Eagles junior Olivia Roberts won her second consecutive individual 2A-1A state championship firing a 140 over her two rounds.

Roberts is joined by teammates Addy Parker, Olivia Shields, and Abigail Watson on the all-state team.

The top four scores over two rounds on the par 72 course are listed below:

Olivia Roberts-Junior-140

Addy Parker-Junior-148

Olivia Shields-Junior-162

Abigail Watson-Sophomore-166

Abby Harrington-Sophomore-191

Jada Flynn (alternate)