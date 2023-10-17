Chesnee captured its third straight 2A-1A girls state golf championship Tuesday at Lancaster Country Club, finishing at four-under-par as a team and winning by 82 strokes over runner-up Oceanside Collegiate Academy.
Eagles junior Olivia Roberts won her second consecutive individual 2A-1A state championship firing a 140 over her two rounds.
Roberts is joined by teammates Addy Parker, Olivia Shields, and Abigail Watson on the all-state team.
The top four scores over two rounds on the par 72 course are listed below:
Olivia Roberts-Junior-140
Addy Parker-Junior-148
Olivia Shields-Junior-162
Abigail Watson-Sophomore-166
Abby Harrington-Sophomore-191
Jada Flynn (alternate)