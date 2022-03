AIKEN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Christ Church and Westside girls basketball teams secured state championships at USC-Aiken on Saturday, March 5.

The Christ Church Cavaliers defeated Andrew Jackson 59-39 in the 2A title game to grab the program’s second championship in four years, and sixth overall in the SCHSL.

Westside beat North Augusta 44-40 in the 4A title game to repeat as state champions.