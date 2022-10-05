GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Christ Church senior Jordan Butler announced his commitment on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Missouri.

Butler, a 7’0″ forward, chose Missouri of Auburn and South Carolina, which were among his final three choices.

He also received notable offers from Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

Butler said the Tigers’ system and track record of producing NBA talent was the primary motivating factor in him choosing the program.

As a sophomore Butler was a part of the Class AA state championship team led by his older brother John Butler Jr., who played his college ball at Florida State and is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.