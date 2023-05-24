Clinton’s 5-4 victory over Hanahan Tuesday night gave the Red Devils the 3A state baseball championship as they took the best-of-three series in two games.

It’s the first baseball state title for the school since 1961 as Clinton finishes the season 26-3.

Justin Copeland scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the 6th in a 4-4 game when he advanced from first to third on a bunt by Caleb Taylor and then scored on a throwing error.

The Red Devils’ Carson Glenn induced a grounder to second with runners on first and third in the top of the seventh for the game’s final out.

Southside Christian was a 5-2 winner at Lake View to sweep its 1A state championship series and claim its second straight crown. The Sabres built a 4-0 lead through three innings and rolled to the win, avenging a 2021 championship series loss against the Wild Gators.

The Byrnes and Crescent softball teams each need wins Wednesday night in order to avoid state championship sweeps in 5A and 3A, respectively.